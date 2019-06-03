Image copyright Getty Images

Ministry of Interior don confam Tuesday 4 June and Wednesday 5 June 2019 as public holidays for Nigeria to take mark di Muslims Eid-Al-Fitr jolly jolly for di kontri.

Di Permanent Secretary of di Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah bin announce di holidays on goment behalf.

As Ehuriah dey hail Muslims say dem complete di Ramadan fast, she tell kontri pipo make dem use di celebration take pray for "peace, unity, prosperity and stability of di nation."

Di permanent secretary say make dem shun hate speech and join hand wit President Muhammadu Buhari to build peaceful and united Nigeria.

She say di holiday na to also achieve next level of socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, di ministry don give order to beef up security before, during and afta di Eid-Al-Fitr jollification.