Sudan forces open fire for Protesters

Activist say Sudan security forces attack protesters outside military headquarters for di capital, Khartoum.

Tori be say dem shoot gun and medical sources say at least 13 pipo die and many odas injure.

Na Transitional Military Council (TMC) dey in charge for Sudan since military overthrow President Omar al-Bashir for coup for April.

Di council later deny say dem use force to scata di main protest site.

"Sudan forces no use force scatter di I no go gree pipo wey sidon outside di army headquarters but dem target one area wey don become threat to di safety of citizens," na wetin TMC tok-tok pesin Lt Gen Shams al-Din Kabbashi tell tori pipo Sky News Arabia TV channel.

Protesters want make civilian goment to take over power for di kontri.

Wetin be di latest?

Activist say security services move go di main protest site early mor-mor on Monday.

One source inside one of di main hospital for Khartoum tell BBC say dem receive at least eight deadi bodi and many odas injure.

Di central Committee of Sudan Doctors, wey dey close to di protesters say di number of pipo wey die fit reach 13 and dem dey report "large number of critical casualties.