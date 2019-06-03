Image copyright EFCC Image example Calistus Obi

Federal High Court for Lagos on Monday send one former acting Director-General of di Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Calistus Obi wey bin dey face 136 million naira fraud 42 years jail sentence, according to di kontri corruption police, EFCC .

Obi, get option to pay N252 million as fine for di fraud charge.

Also di high court judge Justice Olatoregun sentene one Alu Dismas.

Tori be say dem find dem guilty on counts 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8 wey EFCC cari go court and sentenced to 7 years on top each count.

Dey bin beg say dem no dey guilty to eight counts wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bring against dem on April 12, 2016.

Image example Tori be say dem find dem guilty on counts 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8 wey EFCC cari go court and sentenced to 7 years on top each count.

Di judge give dem "option of fine" of 42 million naira on each count and kanck 10 million maira fine on Global Sea Investment & Grand Pact Limited wey follow for di fraud accuse.

BBC News Pidgin find out say EFCC call eight witnesses & give court plenti documents wey court agree as evidence against dem.

Di corruption case na one of di longest cases dem wey di President Muhammadu Buhari goment don try to achieve since e enta office for May 29, 2015.