Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday 'clear throat' tok say im no give any approval for State or Local Goment to get dia own police.

Buhari clear di mata hours after e bin give order to di kontri Ministry of Justice, National Human Rights Commission and di Police IG to use three months torchlight and implement di report to reform SARS wey be di special crime unity for di kontri police.

President Buhari give di order wen di Presidential panel for di reform of Nigeria Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) subit di panel report afta months of work to reform di Special Anti Robbery Squad sake of plenty complaints.

Presido Buhari bin say make make dem set up three man committee wey go study di reform on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) report den produce white paper witin three months.

Buhari tok dis one afta im receive di report from di Tony Ojukwu panel.

Buhari and do Ojukwu panel on Nigeria Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Reform

Tori bin dey go round say oga Presido don approve make States and local goment dem get dia own police to helepe reduce insecuirity for di kontri.

But for statement wey office of di president release, Special assistant to di President on media and publicity Garaba Shehu say, until dem produce white paper, e dey premature to conclude say di president don approve all di recommendations wey dey inside di report.