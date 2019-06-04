Image copyright AFP

Sudan military leaders say dem dey scrap all existing agreements dem get wit di main opposition coalition and go hold elections within nine months.

Di announcement dey come as international bodies condemn di military afta dem use force attack protesters for di capital, Khartoum on Monday, wey tori be say 30 pipo die.

America call am "brutal attack".

Di gbege bin start afta di military and protesters agree three-year transition period to civilian rule.

Di Transitional Military Council (TMC), dey govern Sudan since President Omar al-Bashir comot for coup for April, and those wey want democracy gatz settle for how di new goment wan be.

But di TMC head, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, tok for statement wey dem broadcast for state television say dem don decide to "stop tok-tok wit di Alliance for Freedom and Change and cancel anytin dem bin don agree."

Election in nine months time go take place under "regional and international supervision", im add.

Di announcement come afta leaders of di pro-democracy movement, demand say make civilian goment take over di running of di kontri and say dem dey stop all contact wit di TMC and call for general strike.

Protesters burn tyres to try to stop Sudan security forces

'Pipo power' jam khaki

Analysis by Tomi Oladipo, BBC Africa security tori pesin

Na back to square one for Sudan political process. Tok-tok neva go well between di protest groups and di TMC.

Expect more protests and maybe more strong hand from di men in uniform. Na military dey rule right now. Wetin mata na which part of di security forces get di upper hand for di TMC.

Di hardliners, particularly di Rapid Support Forces - wey di deputy head of di regime, Mohamed "Hemeti" Hamdan Dagalo be oga - be like say dem dey lead di way and fit show more strong hand than wetin dem don do so far.

Total lockdown na im dey for Khartoum, wey show say sometin don change for di regime. "Pipo power" don jam rock, but protesters fit gada mind to take risks to force di military hand, if possible.