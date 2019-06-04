Image copyright SOPA Images Image example Meeting for United Nations

Nine rights groups di push say make United Nations Security Council put situation for Cameroon for e agenda as deh di hear tok for dia regional office for Central Africa on Tuesday.

Since 2016 weh crisis start for Northwest and Southwest regions, de situation for ground wowo, pipo di die, about 32,000 run go Nigeria and more dan 430,000 for oda parts for kontri.

For dia open letter for UNSC, de groups among dem - Human Rights Watch say make UN hold formal meeting about Cameroon. Make UN Secretary General, and oda big key officials, especially high commissioner for human rights give regular report for de situation for Cameroon.

De groups tok how goment forces di kill civilians, torture, burn houses and lock some weh dia families no get idea wusai deh dey. Also, as separatists groups di kill, torture, kidnap, school pikin, teachers and oda pipo.

Di English Speaking Cameroonians dey protest discrimination

"UNSC don don keep quiet for de crisis for long, for even get council for tok about Cameroon hard and informal meeting nearly no hold as African mimbas no show support", de rights group craiy.

De groups say make UNSC encourage African Union and Economic Community for Africa for tok wit goment and separatists for stop de crisis.

"Encourage goment for investigate goment forces dia abuses and punish dem and announce to separatists say dia leaders go pay for dia crime weh fighter commit," de add.

De groups conclude say Cameroon goment di fail for e responsibility for protect Anglophones dem.

Dis letter komot afta Cameroon goment gada diplomats and international community for Yaoundé tell dem say make deh no poke nose for dia internal affairs as Cameroon go solve e problems.

Minister for External Relations, Le Jeune Mbella Mbella say goment don start solve de crisis as e put in place, bilingualism commission, open sector for English law for National School of Magistracy, ENAM plus oda tins.