Image copyright Paul Marotta

President Nana Akufo-Addo say en government line up some 21 people for prosecution sake of corruption-related offences for Ghana.

According to am, claims sey de Attorney General no dey fight corruption no be correct.

He make dis revelation as he dey talk plus some Ghanaians for Canada.

"People dey talk sey we no dey prosecute. Twenty-one people dey on trial for Ghana today sake of corruption…one of de things wey ah no make ready to stop be sey ah go do away plus due process."

Some Ghanaians question government sey so far dem no sheda deal plus supposed corrupt political elements wey chop government money or abuse dema office for financial gain.

But President Akufo-Addo explain sey de process dem dey follow wey be slow, wey some of de people too dey use tactics delay de process.

"So you go take somebody go court, but mandems go make application after application - whether dem wan delay de process or e be genuine, you for recognize sey that be dema right" he add.

De President also talk Ghanaians sey make dem have patience plus de Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu as he go deliver on en mandate den deal plus corrupt public officials.