Di Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) don sama warning give slaughter house operators for di Nigeria capitaal make dem no dey use tyre burn meat again.

Director of AEPB, Alhaji Baba-Sheu Lawal tok say e no dey clean and e dey harmful to pesin health and di environment.

Di environmental joinbodi tok dis one wen dem visit di Karu Abattoir ahead of di 2019 World Environment Day wey dey happen on 5 June evri year. Dem go use di day to yan about di tins wey dey cause air pollution and to address am.

Some abattoirs for Nigeria dey use tyre burn animals like cow, goat and ram wey dem slaughter to comot di hair before dem begin sell am.

Tyres get rubber wey dem take make am and wen e burn, di rubber dey melt. For Rivers State south-south Nigeria, di goment bin raise alarm say na pipo wey dey burn tyre, follow dey cause di black air pipo bin dey breathe for di state.

Di chairmo of di Abattoir Butcher Association, Magaji Kata tok say three abattoir workers bin die afta dem sick from diseases wey air pollution cause.

Kata tell goment to help dem upgrade di abattoir make e for meet global standard.

AEPB dey carry dia inspection go more abattoirs, garage and oda places to make sure say di environment dey clean.