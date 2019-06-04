Image copyright Other Image example Sudan 2019 protest against di military afta dem remove Omar al-Bashir belike say dem collect inspiration from 1989 Tiananmen Square

Thirty years ago, Tiananmen Square for Beijing become di focus for mass protests, wey China Communist rulers crush.

Di events produce one of the most iconic photos of the 20th Century - a lone protester standing in front of a line of army tanks.

For di 1980s china begin give opportunity to foreign companies to come invest for dia kontri, but as investors dey enta, na so corruption dey follow dem.

Di Communist Party divide into two as some no want di change at all while odas want make di change dey happun sharp sharp.

Chinese pipo begin protest for middle 1980s and dia protest catch fire for 1989 wen dem kill Hu Yaobang di leading politician wey dey in charge of di economic and political change.

Africa experience

Recently, some Africa kontris don do massive i-no-go-gree wey don remove presidents for dia kontris.

Sudan coup afta protest

Recently for Sudan, president Omar al-Bashir gats step down afta di kontri largest opposition groups call for protests wey last for months.

Omar al-Bashir bin serve as president of Sudan for 30 years

Di 74 year old long-time leader bin wan bribe im pipo wit salary increase but e no work.

On 11 April di sudan military remove am from office through coup.

But di struggle still dey continue as di military council wey be caretaker goment for di main time still dey kwanta wit civilians at di moment.

Algeria Presido resign

Thousands of Algeria pipo mostly young pipo enta streets for many weeks dey demand for complete change of di kontri political structure.

Dia main di main demand na make president Abdelaziz Bouteflika wey don lead di kontri for 20 years to resign.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika become Algeria president for 1999

Kasala burst wen 82 year old Bouteflika wey dey for wheel chair sake of stroke, announce say im wan contest for fifth term as president.

Bouteflika resign on April 2, 2019.

Image copyright Reuters

Zimbabwe experience

Di tori no different for Zimbabwe wia kontri pipo decide say di thirty years wey President Robert Mugabe do for office don do.

Tens of thousands of pipo enta road for different cities for di kontri to say Mugabe must to "step down."

Di protest bad so tey pipo bin dey happy as dem see military armoured personnel carriers full road.

Na plenti jubilation for Zimbabwe pipo as oga Mugabe finally leave office for November 21 2017.

Wetin really happun for 1989?

Pro-democracy protesters occupy Tiananmen Square for April 1989 and begin di largest political demonstrations inside communist China history. E last for six weeks.

On the night of 3 June tanks moved in and troops opened fire, killing and injuring many unarmed people in and around Tiananmen Square.

Afta e happun di goment claim say no-one pesin wey dem shoot dead inside di square. Tori say e fit reach from some hundred to planti thousand na im dem kill.

Hong kong na one of di few places wey dem dey do vigil evri year for di Tiananmen anniversary

Dis days many African kontris don dey gada mind to face long serving rulers from Cameroon for West/Central Africa to Sudan for horn of Africa.