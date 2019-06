Image copyright NIGERIA HIGH COMMISSION Image example Gen. Sani Abacha use strong hand rule Nigeria before im die for office

Dem don recover 267 million dollars, late former Nigerian military ruler General Sanni Abacha money for Jersey, Channel Islands.

Na one US federal court find di money wey dem use mago-mago transfer through bank from America to Jersey.

Tori be say di money na mago mago, corruption money wey flow during Abacha military regime.

Representative of di office of di attorney general of di island tell BBC tori pesin Mayeni Jones say dem never decide how dem go share di money but di three governments, Nigeria, America and di Government of Jersey go siddon tok how dem go do am.

General Sanni Abacha rule Nigeria for five years before im sudden death for 1998. Tori be say im tiff billions of dollars from di kontri wen im dey power.