1958 na di first time dem bin drill crude oil for Niger Delat but inside Ogoni land you go find oil any time since then.

Drinking water, plants and farm lands plus rivers don sawa for Ogoni land inside Niger Delta area of Nigeria sake of crude oil pollution since 1958.

2019 World Environment Day na good time to ask how far Ogoni clean up wey Nigeria goment under Goodluck Jonathan first promise to do.

HYPREP na im be di Nigerian goment team wey get task to do di cleanup of Ogoni land, according to di rules and regulations wey dey inside di United Nations Environment Programme - UNEP 2011 report based on di assessment of di environment for ogoni land .

Tori be say before HYPREP (Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project) start work for 2016 under di President Muahmmadu Buhari goment, Ogoni land don suffer tens of years of spoil-spoil land and pollution, na dia di Federal Goment establish HYPREP Project wey Dr Marvin Dekil be Coordinator.

How far di clean up?

Tori be say water, air and land dey polluted sotey fishing and farming na bad market sake of di pollution and dis dey cause sickness inside Ogoniland, according wetin activist tell BBC.

Although na for 1993 na im dem stop oil exploration, even sef di military goment hang Ken Saro-Wiwa and oda Ogoni activists for 1995 sake of dia waka to demand for di clean up of Ogoni land, but wu sai.

Wit di handover of sites to contractors for January of 2019, di contractors bin don mobilize and repair works dey go-on currently inside all di sites across di four Local Goments Areas of Eleme, Tai, Gokana and Khana of Ogoniland.

HYPREP just finish Town Hall and Sensitization inside di Local Government Areas wia pipo from communities wey don see pepper for di oil pollution bin attend to contribute to di Project.

Immediate past Minister of Environment , Survey Suleiman Hassan Zarma , lead by Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr, Marvin Dekil and oda stakeholders to one of the affected sites in Ogoni

BBC News Pidgin find out say apart from remediation, HYPREP don start implementation of emergency measures as dem don successfully cari out two medical outreaches inside all di four Local Government Areas of Ogoniland wey di aim na to collect information for Health Study wia dem find over 20,000 cases of health mata as di pollution don affect.

Over 400 health operation bin happun. HYPREP don also cari WHO standard potable water supply give di communities wey dey affected.

HRM Gbenemene Tai, King G.N.K Gininwa, JP,OFR and Immediate past Minsiter of Environment, Survey Suleiman Hassan Zarma.

HYPREP say dem dey collabo wit di Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development and togeda dem do test all existing water facilities and also conclude pre-qualification of contractors for both repair of old water facilities and installation of new ones wia necessary.

Young scientists from Ogoni wey HYPREP don employ don start collection and analysis of water samples from di communities wey dey affected.

" Na sometin wey we don dey expect for a long time, e don come" One Ogoni citizen tok

Most of di communities inside Ogoni don begin feel a bit of relief.

But di big kwesion wen neva get ansa na how soon and how well dis clean exercise go complete.