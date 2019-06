Image copyright Getty Images Image example Messi score 12 goals for di 2018/19 champions league season.

Lionel Messi don win UEFA Champions League goal of di tournament for di 2018/2019 season.

Messi land di title afta fans vote am in for UEFA website. on Wednesday.

Messi win di title wit di goal im score for di 82 minute during di first leg of Barcelona vs Liverpool semi final match for di champions league.

Di voting start on June 1 and na him fans choose insted of Christiano Ronaldo wey cari second.