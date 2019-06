Image copyright Other

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday afternoon host Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo for Aso Rock, Abuja.

E neva clear, wetin di two leaders meeting dey all about.

Di meeting dey happun just three days afta di President return to Abuja from Saudi Arabia wia e attend di number fourteen meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

We go give una more details later...