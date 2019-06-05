Image copyright NRC/Tiril Skarstein Image example Minette (38) and her family run from Manyu and dey Buea afta dem burn down dia house

Cameroon dey top di Norwegian Refugee Council annual list of displacement crises wey di world don forget.

Di Secretary General of di Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland say: "Di international community dey sleep for bike wen e come to di crisis for Cameroon. Brutal killings, villages dem don burn down and plenti pipo wey don run from dia house and pipo just dey silent."

"Dis culture of I-don-care by di international community gatz stop. Every day di katakata dey allowed to continue, bitterness dey build and di region dey move closer towards full-blown war," oga Egeland wey recently visit di kontri tok.

Dis dia annual list of displacement crises wey world don forget dey based on three areas: lack of funding, lack of media attention and political neglect.

Cameroon score high for all three. DR Congo follow dem for back, den Central African Republic. Di two oda crises wia dem say lack of public attention don contribute to lack of funding for humanitarian relief.

Image caption: Tailor Achu (55) and im family run from Manyu and dey Buea afta dem burn down dia house

Di report say di kasala for Cameroon so far don make half a million pipo for South-West and North-West Cameroon run comot dia house. Hundreds of villages don burn. Dem don attack hospitals. Over 780,000 children don see dia schools close and thousands of pipo dey hide inside bush wit no help.

Di NRC say despite all dis, no major effort to stop di kasala, no large relief programmes to help pipo, say media no too get interest and pressure no too dey on those wey dey fight, to stop to attack civilians.

Most of di kontris wey dey di list na Africa dem dey. Di Norwegian Refugee Council dey call for more attention to di wahala for di list to prevent di suffering of millions of pipo wey no fit do anything.

Ten kontris wia kasala don pursue pipo and world no too send again:

1.Cameroon

2.DR Congo

3.Central African Republic

4.Burundi

5.Ukraine

6.Venezuela

7.Mali

8.Libya

9.Ethiopia

10.Palestine