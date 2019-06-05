Buhari neva forget say Abuja no vote am for 2019 election

Image copyright KHALIL MAZRAAWI Image example E be like na joke oga Buhari bin dey joke

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari say even though di pipo of di Federal Capital Territory Abuja no vote am for di presidential election, im no go abandon dia security.

Im say im go secure di FCT because dia security also mean im own security and dat of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

E be like say na joke di president bin dey joke.

Im tok am wen some pipo for di FCT wey include National Assembly members, religious leaders, heads of security agencies and civil servants visit am on Tuesday.

Im joke say im happy as dem no keep FCT Senator Philip Aduda near am during di visit, and add say im get all di results of all constituencies.

"I no dey threaten FCT because to make FCT secure na to make myself secure and di Vice-President. I tink dem know say dem be necessary evil, dat na why dem decide to vote for di PDP."

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Buhari party APC bin mount dis giant broom wey be dia symbol for Abuja before di 2019 election

Dis no be di first time wey di president go make comment about pipo wey vote am during election. Afta im win for 2015, im bin tell one tori pesin for abroad say: "I hope you get copy of di election results. Di constituents for example, wey give me 97% [of di vote] no go fit get di same treatment wit constituencies wey give me 5%." Dat time im bin no dey joke.

Di president bin also recently joke say di oga patapata of police dey lose weight, wey mean say e dey work. Pipo give am mouth say im dey use di security situation for di kontri joke, wen many pipo dey die.