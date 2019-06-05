Image example Young pipo join for di tree planting for Port Harcourt

As pipo around di world dey celebrate Wednesday 5 June as World Environment Day, some young pipo for Port Harcourt plant trees along some roads to contribute to dis year theme: Beat Air Pollution.

StopTheSootCommunity, Global Shapers Community, Clean Cyclers Africa for Port Harcourt and oda NGOs march for di city wey still dey battle serious air pollution.

For years now, pipo for Port Harcourt and nearby areas for di Rivers State capital, don dey complain about di black air wey dem dey breathe, wey sabi pipo call soot.

According to di United Nations, Air pollution dey cause 1 in 9 deaths and na im be "di most important environmental health risk of our time."

Image example Chairman for Nigeria Environmental Society for Rivers State Kingsley Nwogbidi

Dem sa things wey dey cause air pollution dey responsible for about one third of pipo wey dey die from stroke, breathing disease wey no dey gree go and lung cancer, as well as one quarter of deaths from heart attack.

One report by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) for 2016 bin say to plant trees na cheap way to tackle air pollution for cities. Di study wey dem do for US say bad things for air dey reduce by 7% and 24% for areas wea dem plant tree.

Dem say to spend $4 a year to plant trees, fit save between 11,000 and 36,000 lives each year as di air go clean.

Di thing be say most pipo for cities for Nigeria, dey live for compound wey no be dia own, so to plant trees fit be wahala. Infact sef, one pidgin proverb say "tenant no dey plant trees for anoda pesin house."

Image example "You no need get your own house to fit plant trees"

Chairman for Nigeria Environmental Society for Rivers State Kingsley Nwogbidi wey follow for di waka for Port Harcourt say pipo wey dey rent house sef fit still plant trees and oda plants for wia dem dey live.

Nwogbidi say wit small pots, pipo fit plant to help di environment. Im add say "make pipo wey dey build put am for dia plan say dem go keep small space wey dem go take plant trees because trees no dey take plenti space but e get benefit for today and tomorrow."

Also, Sing Foundation also do waka go di Rivers State Goment House Port Harcourt to remind goment to end gas flaring wey dey contribute to di soot palava wey dey worry pipo for Niger Delta.

Di director, Idris Usman say time don reach for goment to declare emergency for di environment pollution for di Niger Delta and di theme for #WED2019 wey be 'Beat Air pollution' dey also make am important to seriously end gas flaring for Nigeria.