Security forces bin dey hia on Monday to pursue protesters

Di umber of protesters wey don die for Sudan katakata don rise reach 60.

Dis new number of pipo wey die dey come afta two days of katakata wey start wen forces of di Transitional Military Council bin shoot one protester wey no carri any weapon.

Di paramilitary group wey pipo dey fear well-well, don dey roam di streets dey attack civilians since den.

International community don condemn di military for di deadly attack.

But, China wey Russia dey back, bin block UK and Germany for di United Nations(UN) to chook mouth for Sudan mata.

Wetin dey happun for Sudan?

Protestors don dey occupy di square for front of di military headquarters since 6 April, five days before dem overthrow President Omar al-Bashir afta 30 years for power.

Dia representatives don dey negotiate deal wit di TMC and dem bin gree on three-year transition.

Most parts of Khartoum bin dey empty on Tuesday as security forces bin spread evriwia for di city

But on Monday, forces bin enta di square to pursue di protesters comot by force.

Plenti Khartoum residents dey blame di Rapid Support Forces for di attack. Di paramilitary unit wey dem dey call Janjaweed before, bin dey popular for di Darfur katakata for western Sudan wey start for 2003.

Di TMC come announce say dem go do elections within nine months. Di protesters bin argue say dem need more time to make sure say di elections go dey free and fair to stop di political network wey bin dey for di former gofment.