Sani Abacha rule Nigeria for five years

Jersey Channels Islands, wia be dat again?

Dat na di kweshun some Nigerians carri for mouth wen on Tuesday, dem discover anoda 267 million dollars wey late military ruler General Sanni Abacha hide dia.

Na one US federal court find di moni wey dem use mago-mago transfer through bank from America go Jersey.

Since Abacha die for 1998 na im Nigeria goment don dey recover moni im tiff wen rule di kontri from 1993 to 1998.

Transparency International say di moni wey Abacha tiff, fit reach $5bn during im five-year rule.

If e get one thing we di discovery of im loot don show, na say Abacha sabi read map wella, wen e come to wia to hide wetin im tiff.

Sani Abacha bin meet Pope John Paul II for March 1998, before im die

Jersey

Dis castle - Mount Orgueil dey very popular for Jersey

Jersey na di biggest inside Channels Island and dia main language na English but oda language wey dem dey speak na Portuguese, Polish and Jèrriais (Jersey language).

Jersey dey near France and though no be part of di UK, na di United Kingdom dey responsible for dia defence. Infact sef, na di British monarchy dey appoint di Lieutenant Govnor of Jersey.

Tori be say Abacha hide 267 million dollars dia from corruption moni wey flow during im military regime.

Representative of di office of di attorney general of di island tell BBC say dem neva decide how dem go share di moni but di goments of Nigeria, America and di Goment of Jersey go siddon tok how dem go do am.

Liechtenstein

Di kontri celebrate dia 300 years for 2019

For 2014 Liechtenstein return $227m (167m euros; £133m) to Nigeria goment wey di former military leader tiff.

Liechtenstein na small kontri for Europe wey dey share border wit Austria and Switzerland.

Dis na small kontri wey dia population na 37,877 according to Wikipedia.

Before-before, dem dey call di kontri 'billionaire tax haven' wey mean say big pipo no dey too pay tax, but all dat don change.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg na one of di three official capitals of di European Union

Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria say im kontri trace about $370 million dollars of Nigerian moni wey dem claim say Sani Abacha family hide for Luxembourg.

Di European kontri wey dey share border wit Belgium, France and Germany get strong financial centres dem.

Nigeria goment say di moni wey di former military ruler tiff dem go share among poor families dem for di kontri.