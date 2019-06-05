Image copyright Google

One new research say white meat like chicken, fit still carry di same heart health risk just like red meat according to scientists wey study how beef and chicken dey affect cholesterol levels.

Na researchers from di Children Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI), wey be part of di University of California, San Francisco, conduct dis study and later publish am for di American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Dr. Ronald Krauss wey be senior scientist and director of atherosclerosis research for CHORI tok say:

"Wen we plan dis study, we dey expect say red meat na im go get more serious effect on blood cholesterol levels than white meat, but we dey surprise say dis no be di case. Dia effect on cholesterol dey di same wen di saturated fat levels dey equal."

Professor Krauss, add say di meats wey dem study no include beef from cow wey chop grass or processed products like bacon or sausage, or fish.

Di Research Method

Di researchers recruit 113 healthy men and women wey dey between di age of 21 to 65 years-old, wit body mass index of 20-35 kg/m2 for di study and put dem for different groups.

Dem eat red meat, white poultry meat, and den no meat for separate four week periods and in between dis period dem go back to dia normal diet.

Corn-fed beef na di main red meat source, followed by pork, while chicken na di main white meat source, followed by turkey.

Image copyright Google

Di Result

For di end of di research dem find out say diets wey dey high in plant proteins dey beta pass those wit high amounts of either red meat or white poultry if pesin wan control blood cholesterol levels.

Oga Krauss add say "Dis [di study] don re-show di need to consider food sources of nutrients like protein, instead of di nutrients demselves, wen you wan shine your on top health effects of diets."

Image copyright VW Pics

Before before studies bin say red meat, and not poultry, na dat wan too fit increase di risk of heart disease, while proteins wey dey inside plants fit protect di cardiovascular system.

For 2015, di International Agency for Research on Cancer list red meat for Group 2A: (probable carcinogen to human) dat na say e fit cause cancer to human being.