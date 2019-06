Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hemeti na di face of di Transitional Military Council

Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo na di vice president of Sudan ruling military regime and now m fit be di most powerful pesin for Sudan.

Im get wetin e fit take to shape di future of di kontri, but as di commander of one of Sudan most popular paramilitary group, he get plenti human right accuse wey dey hang for im head from Dakar, Senegal and recently dem bin accuse am say im allow di same group to kill protesters for Khartoum.

Hemeti bin say di use of force bin dey necessary for Darfur in order to protect dia civilians and dem go do "independent investigation" for di military use of force for Khartoum. Any pesin wey "cross boundary" go get punishment, im tok.

But, im also defend di violence wey di army take suppress di protesters, im say jaguda pipo plus drug dealers take style join dem and dat one warrant firm action.

"We no go allow katakata and we no go go back on top wetin we believe", im tok. "Wey no dey to go back. We must impose di respect for our kontri law.

Hemeti and di Sudan protest

Hemeti bin be close political friend to Sudan former president Omar al_Bashir, but as protest against di former leader catch fire for December, im no loyal again.

Wen protest first start for Khartoum, Hemeti na one of di first high-ranking official wey show support, im tell goment to "provide services and beta life for di pipo."

Im say, "corrupt pipo, whoeva dem be make dem face justice," na so di goment tori pipo bin report for December 25.

Hemeti change mouth take force di president comot from power on April 11 den dem name am vice president of Sudan Transitional Military Council (TMC) two days later.

Why im dey so powerful?

Even though Abdel Fattah al-Burhan na di president of TMC, na Hemeti dey lead di negotiation wit western diplomats.

Tori be say di politicians wey create Janjaweed - di militant group wey put fear for di mind of pipo for Darfur region - stand for im back gidigba.

Hemeti (wear military cloth) as dem sworn am in as deputy of Sudan Transitional Military Council

BBC Africa editor Fergal Keane call Hemeti "di most likely leader of di counter revolution" and outsider for di kontri military leadership.

Anoda tin wey dey back Hemeti power na support wey im dey get from friends wey dey di region, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Stability for Sudan na to dia advantage and dem fit no sama TMC sanctions. But Saudi Arabia don tok say dem dey worry about di tins wey dey happun for di region and want make di two sides try tok to find solution.

According tori pipo Al Jazeera, Hemeti bin go meet Saudi Arabia crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman for beginning of May, and im promise to support di kontri against "all threat and attack from Iran and Houthi militants" and to continue to send Sudan military to help Saudi for Yemen.

Camel trader to warlord

Hemeti grow for one Chad Arab town, im run go Darfur sake of war during di 1980s.

War start for Darfur from 2003 wen black Africa clans for di region form rebel group against goment. Di army fight back, oda militant groups like notorious Janjaweed - wey dem accuse say dem go ride ontop dia camel and horse enta village dem, kill kill men, rape women plus steal anytin wey dem fit find - join dem.

Dem dey accuse Rapid Support Forces of serious atrocities for different parts of Darfur

Since 2005, di International Criminal Court - ICC still dey investigate di kill kill plus oda war crimes and crime against humanity for Dafur. Di case involve some Sudan goment officials, di Janjaweed and rebel leaders.

Hemeti uncle na Juma Dongolo, im na chief of one of di Arab tribes wey dey for di Chad Sudan border.

Hemeti im sef na primary school dropout wey turn camel seller. Im also bin dey provide security for business pipo convoy during di Darfur war. Im na ogbonge business =man and soon im become rich, na so BBC Monitoring report.

As Darfur kasala begin catch fire for 2003, Hemeti help mobilise im clansmen to follow fight for goment soldiers. Dis one make am get support from President Bashir.

Im become leader of di Border Guards, dem be group of militants wey dey support di goment.

For 2013, dem form Rapid Support Forces to help army fight rebels for Darfur. Afta one year, goment recognise di group as "regular force" - dat na like normal army - but pipo criticize am sa na Janjaweed reincarnation.