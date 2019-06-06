Why Kano State goment cancel popular traditional event

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Kano State goment say na because of security dem dey cancel one traditional event wey dem suppose do on Thursday.

Dis Hawan Nasarawa na event wey dey hold on Day 3 of Eid celebrations but dis year own get K leg.

For statement wey Abba Anwar, di Chief Press ‎Secretary to Govrnor Abdullahi Ganduje sign, im say dem cancel di event afta dem do security meeting between di govnor and security agencies for di state.

Dis 'Hawan Nassarawa' di Emir of Kano dey show face and im and di govnor dey 'carri face' for each oda, afta di govnor recently create additional emirates for di state.

All dis one dey happun as one Kano commission wey di goment set up, say Emir Sanusi Mohammed II, get hand for one N3.4 billion magomago and say make dem suspend am.

As e be say di govnor cancel di event, di Kano Emirate Council say di Emir don accept di decision and go instead use June 7 for prayer session to mark di 5th year remembrance of di late emir Ado Bayero, and 5th year anniversary of di present emir.