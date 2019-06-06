Ghana Police dey on manhunt for gunmen wey kidnap two Canadians
Ghanaian security forces dey on manhunt for gunmen who abduct two Canadian nationals for Ahodwo, which dey Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi on Tuesday.
De unknown gunmen according to reports abduct de girls gunpoint, wey dem force dem inside some vehicle around 8.20pm after dem left dema apartment.
De two Canadians dey on exchange programme plus de Entrepreneurship Department for Kumasi Technical University.
- Police detain Burkinabe who enter Ghana Catholic Church plus pistol
- Police detain Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale
Dis be de second time in two months wey criminals abduct foreign nationals around de same Ahodwo area for Kumasi.
Police confirm sey true-true dem abduct de ladies, but dem no wan give too much details except sey dem dey investigate de matter.