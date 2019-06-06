Image copyright Ghana Police Service Image example Ghana Police IG David Asante-Apeatu tour Ashanti region for April

Ghanaian security forces dey on manhunt for gunmen who abduct two Canadian nationals for Ahodwo, which dey Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi on Tuesday.

De unknown gunmen according to reports abduct de girls gunpoint, wey dem force dem inside some vehicle around 8.20pm after dem left dema apartment.

De two Canadians dey on exchange programme plus de Entrepreneurship Department for Kumasi Technical University.

Dis be de second time in two months wey criminals abduct foreign nationals around de same Ahodwo area for Kumasi.

Police confirm sey true-true dem abduct de ladies, but dem no wan give too much details except sey dem dey investigate de matter.