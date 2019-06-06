8th National Assembly dey end dia watch

Image copyright @nassnigeria Image example Speaker of House of Reps Yakubu Dogara and Senate President Bukola Saraki

Afta four long years, di watch of di men and women for Nigeria National Assembly go end.

Lawmakers dey for Abuja for valedictory session both for senate and house of reps to say bye-bye to di 8th national assembly.

As e be so, Presido Muhammadu Buhari go inaugurate di 9th assembly next week, wey go make Nigeria national laws for di next four years.

Na on 9 June 2015, both houses of di National Assembly begin siddon.

According to di Nigeria 1999 Constitution, both di senate and house or reps go continue to siddon make laws, until di last day wey go complete dia four-year period.

Dat na why dem no dey follow govnors and president do swearing-in for May 29 wey be hand over day for Nigeria.

Di National Assembly no fit begin work until di president inaugurate dem and dis fit only happun afta May 29 wen di president don enta office.