Image copyright Reuters Image example One sudanese protester stand ontop barricade for Khartoum on Wednesday

African Union don suspend Sudan with immediate effect from participation inside any AU activity until dem establish Transitional Authority wey civilians go lead.

According to statement by di Peace and Security Council of di AU, na di only way to allow Sudan waka comot di crisis wey dey hammer di kontri.

Dis wan dey come afta katakata burst wen opposition activists refuse to do tok-tok wit di military council, say dem no fit trust dem as dem dey go afta protesters.

Di deputy head of di military council defend dia action say jaguda pipo and drug dealers don take over di protest.

Di Transitional Military Council (TMC), dey govern Sudan since President Omar al-Bashir comot for coup for April and suppose tok wit di pipo ontop how di new goment wan be.

But di TMC head, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, tok for statement wey dem broadcast for state television say dem don decide to "stop tok-tok wit di Alliance for Freedom and Change and cancel anytin dem bin don agree."

Sudan military leaders say dem dey scrap all existing agreements dem get wit di main opposition coalition and go hold elections within nine months.

Di announcement come afta leaders of di pro-democracy movement, demand say make civilian goment take over di running of di kontri and say dem dey stop all contact wit di TMC and call for general strike.

Doctors wey get link with di opposition tok on Wednesday say na like 100 pipo don die inside I no go gree for di capital Khartoum.

Sudanese official wey deny di tori say di number na at most 46.

International bodies bin don condemn di military ontop di katakata for di kontri.