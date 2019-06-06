Image copyright The Nigerian Senate Image example Senator Ali Ndume on Thursday warn say Senate fit dey under threat of parliament independence wit di way tins dey go.

One of di ogbonge competitors for di position of senate President for di Ninth National Assembly wey wan enta soon, Senator Ali Ndume, don re-tok am again say im wan contest for di floor of di Senate on June 11.

Ndume tok dis one for one interview wey im do wit journalists on Thursday.

E also tok say e no get any reason to visit President Muhammadu Buhari for di Presidential Villa to step down for Senator Ahmad Lawan, wey be di candidate of All Progressives Congress for di position.

Di former Senate Leader also tok say na lie for dat social media report wey spread say President Buhari invite am come di Villa and direct am to stop im to contest for di Senate President position.

E tok say, "Nobody don invite me come di Villa. No need go dey for dat one. My plan to contest di Senate President election Insha Allah on Tuesday next week still stand."

Earlier, Senator Danjuma Goje step down for Senator Ahmed lawal as di candidate wey Nigeria goment party APC go use contest for di next Senate President.

Image copyright ElRufai/Twitter

Goje step down afta dem do meeting wit President Buhari for Aso Rock on Thursday afternoon, according to Ahmad Bashir wey be presidential assistant to Muhammadu Buhari.

Na for March 2019 di All Progressive Congress announce say e don adopt senator Ahmed Lawan as senate president for di ninth Assembly.

During Thursday meeting na Govnor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai of Kaduna, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ahmed Goje and Senator-elect, Uba Sani wit President Muhammadu Buhari na im dey for di meeting for State House.