Image copyright AIT Image example AIT and Raypower na one of di first private media houses for Nigeria

Di National Broadcasting Commission on Thursday announce di suspension of di licences of di African Independent Television and Ray Power FM wey belong to Daar Communications Limited.

Di NBC oga patapata, Dr Modibo Kawu, tell tori pipo say AIT no di pay dia licence fees on time and dem no di obey di NBC code.

Oga Kawu say di station show documentary on top presidential election even though di mata still dey court and say di station for dia morning programme wey dem di call Kakaaki Social dey cari content from social media wey fit cause gbege for di kontri.

"Afta we don monitor report and complain from Nigerians about di broadcast content of Daar Communications Plc's AIT/Raypower broadcast stations, di NBC don over di last two years summon dem on several occasion to address di mata especially dia Political Platform and Kakaaki wey dey show for AIT."

Image copyright Other Image example NBC oga Modibo Kawu

E further explain give say di regulatory body don dey cut warning give di management of AIT tey tey but dem no dey listen and say even afta dem also hold meeting wit dem, improvement no dey.

Oga Kawu explain give say for now di shutdown of di media houses go dey on till until further notice.

Earlier on Thursday, di oga of Daar Communications Raymond Dokpesi, bin lead some staff and supporters do we-no-go-gree waka for Abuja, say goment wan shut down free speech.

Im say im go challenge di punishment against AIT and Ray Power FM, say dem no go stand.