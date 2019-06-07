George Weah: Thousands wan protest against Liberia presido
Thousands of protesters say dem go enta streets on Friday for Liberia to show say dem no happy wit how presido George Weah don handle di economy and corruption dem claim say dey rise.
Di Council of Patriots - wey be joinbodi of politicians, students and civil society groups - don call on pipo to come out to "save di state".
"We go remain for di streets until dem do wetin we want... We no go leave di streets until we get results," protest leader and tok-show host Henry Costa tell tori pipo AFP.
Pipo dey store food for house as di demonstration wan start for fear say trouble fit dey for di next few days, AFP tori pipo dey report.
"I come market to get some food provisions for di family for at least seven days, because di way dis protest news dey go, we no sabi how long e go last," Samantha Wongbay tell AFP.
One area wey dey vex pipo na how di kontri moni take disappear.
Na two magomago tori dey make dem vex:
- Tori come out last year say $15.5bn Liberian dollars ($104m, £82m) of moni dem just print, vanish from Liberia ports.
- Magomago wey dey how dem take hanlde $25m cash injection into di economy last year.