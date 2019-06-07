Nigeria oldest prisoner don get freedom

Image copyright GSAC Image example Celestine Egbuchune dey for jail since 18 years

Celestine Egbunuche wey be 100 year old prisoner wey bin dey death row, don waka free afta dem give am state pardon.

Im bin spend 18 years for jail afta dem find guilty say im organize killing of pesin.

As dem release am from Enugu state maximum security prison, im daughter Chisom Celestine and representatives of di Global Society for Anti Corruption [GSAC], di NGO wey campaign for im release, dey outside to welcome am.

"I dey so grateful to God for dis day," im daughter tell BBC. "I be di most happiest human being on earth."

Egbunuche, wey dey suffer from health problems including diabetes and eye wey no too sharp again, currently dey hospital for observation, but di NGO dey concern of wetin go happun to am next.

Im daughter say she no get wetin e take care to take care of am. Inside prison, na im son Paul, wey dem also jail for di same murder charge, bin dey take care of am. Im no receive pardon and still dey jail.

Di state goment wey pardon Egbunuche don comot for office, and e no dey if di new goment go dash am anything.