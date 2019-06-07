Image copyright Daar Communications

Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) don give di National Broadcasting Commission NBC 24 hours to do about-turn ontop di suspension of di licence of Daar Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower FM.

Chris Isiguzo wey be di presido of di joinbodi of tori pipo inside Nigeria, say im bin tink say na joke wen e first hear di tori.

"I no believe am…I shock say dat kain thing fit happun for democracy," oga Isiguzo tok.

Im warn say wetin di NBC do carri heavy danger and no good for free press.

"Beta ways dey to take solve di mata, if dem break di code. To shut down di stations no be di best way to go.

"We dey ask NBC to sharperly reopen AIT and Raypower to continue debate wey dey important for national development.

Though im no greet ok wetin NUJ go do even NBC no lift di suspension, im clear say di joinbodi no go siddon fold hand dey watch.

On Thursday, di National Broadcasting Commission announce di suspension of di licences of di African Independent Television and Ray Power FM wey belong to Daar Communications Limited.

Image copyright AIT Image example AIT and Raypower na one of di first private media houses for Nigeria

Di NBC oga patapata, Dr Modibo Kawu, tell tori pipo say AIT no di pay dia licence fees on time and dem no di obey di NBC code.

Oga Kawu say di station show documentary on top presidential election even though di mata still dey court and say di station for dia morning programme wey dem di call Kakaaki Social dey cari content from social media wey fit cause gbege for di kontri.

"Afta we don monitor report and complain from Nigerians about di broadcast content of Daar Communications Plc's AIT/Raypower broadcast stations, di NBC don over di last two years summon dem on several occasion to address di mata especially dia Political Platform and Kakaaki wey dey show for AIT."

Image copyright Other Image example NBC oga Modibo Kawu

E further explain give say di regulatory body don dey cut warning give di management of AIT tey tey but dem no dey listen and say even afta dem also hold meeting wit dem, improvement no dey.

Oga Kawu explain give say for now di shutdown of di media houses go dey on till until further notice.

Earlier on Thursday, di oga of Daar Communications Raymond Dokpesi, bin lead some staff and supporters do we-no-go-gree waka for Abuja, say goment wan shut down free speech.

For statement wey im release later, im respond to di reasons NBC give for dia suspension.

On di licence fee mata, oga Dokpesi say: "Di truth of di mata na say at di beginning of di current broadcast licence renewal period, di NBC on dia own fix N500 million as licence fee for private network stations. Di joinbodi of broadcasters for Nigeria (BON) don go meet dem say di fee too high wit di way economy dey now for Nigeria.

Im also say dia Kakaaki Social programme wey NBC say break law, "na di opinions of ordinary Nigerians wey dem tok for social media for different topics. Im add say no be di programme dey generate any of di content dem dey publish but only dey show di opinions of Nigerian public on critical issues.

Im say im go challenge di punishment against AIT and Ray Power FM, say dem no go stand.