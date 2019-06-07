14 lions don escape from South Africa national park

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Dem don warn pipo wey dey live for north-east area for South Africa to dey careful as authorities dey search for 14 lions wey dem believe say escape from Kruger National Park.

Di Limpopo provincial goment don release statement say make pipo dey at "alert all di time":

Tori be say authorities dey try limit di lion movement.

Ike Phaahla from South African National Parks (Sanparks) tell local tori pipo SABC say 14 lions fit don dey roam around for some time now and and dem dey try find "permanent solution" to di mata.

Im add say to carri dem go Kruger fit no work as dem fit fight wit oda lions.