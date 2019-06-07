Image copyright Getty Images

Federal High Court for Nigeria capital Abuja don order di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give former Imo state govnor Rochas Okorocha im Certificate of Return for di National Assembly election wey happun for February 23 2019.

Justice Okon Abang give di order afta im judge di mata wey Okorocha make against INEC say dem hold im certificate of return afta dem declare am winner of di Imo West Senatorial District.

INEC bin no wan give am di certificate unto say di Returning Officer wey dey in Charge of di election say, im declare Okorocha winner under duress.

But judge say INEC decision dey against di law becos, "once dem don declare under section 68© of di Electoral Act, INEC no get any authority at all to hold di certificate of return.

Okorocha tok-tok pesin Jones Onwuasoanya say di wahala na sake of some "anti democratic elements" wey bin dey plan "dangerous conspiracies."

INEC neva say pim for di judgement.