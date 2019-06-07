Image copyright AIT

Federal High court for Abuja don order everybody for di case between DAAR communications and di Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to march break, maintain status quo till dem table di mata on June 13, 2019.

Dis wan na to allow NBC show proof why court no go listen to wetin DAAR Communications dey ask for.

DAAR communications bin done file motion so NBC no go block, or comot dem from air, stop dem in anyway from dia broadcast or reporting of news, dia views or documentaries wey relate to television, radio or social media till dem settle di mata.

Dem bin also ask say make court grant order to maintain status quo as at May 30, 2019.

On Thursday, di National Broadcasting Commission announce di suspension of di licences of di African Independent Television and Ray Power FM wey belong to Daar Communications Limited.

Di NBC oga patapata, Dr Modibo Kawu, tell tori pipo say AIT no dey pay dia licence fees on time and dem no dey obey di NBC code.

Earlier on Thursday, di oga of Daar Communications Raymond Dokpesi, bin lead some staff and supporters do we-no-go-gree waka for Abuja, say goment wan shut down free speech.

DAAR communications dey argue say dem dey do dia work legal legal, say dem dey contribute to national development as well as dey inform, educate and entertain Nigerians for home and abroad,

E never clear wetin dis court order go change.