AIT don begin show again

Di Africa Independent Television and RayPower FM wey di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) bin suspend dia licence don begin work again afta 24 hours.

Di two stations bin close on Thursday afta NBC through im Director General Modibo Kawu, bin suspend di licence of Daar Communications, ontop accuse say dem break rules.

But Federal High Court for Abuja on Friday cancel di suspension as e give order make di NBC and Daar Communication maintain status quo.

Justice Iyang Ekwo order all di pipo wey dey involve for di case to maintain tins as e bin dey as at 30 May 30 until di NBC go fit show why court no go grant Daar Communication wetin e ask for.

Di owners of AIT and RayPower bin go file case for court on May 30 to stop NBC from invading and closing dia office.