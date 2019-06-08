Image example Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido and Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and di Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi greet dem sef for Abuja on Friday during one tok-to to settle di qwanta between di two of dem.

According to di tok-tok pesin of di Govnor, Abba Anwar, Kano born ogbonge business man and di Chairman of di Nigeria govnors forum wey also be di Ekiti state Govnor, Kayode Fayemi na im organise di settlement meeting for di two both of dem.

Both leaders tok togeda as dem ask muslims to continue with di god teachings and spirit of Ramadan, di Emir also use di opportunity to congratulate di Govnor on im second term victory.

Di relationship between Govnor Ganduje and di former Central Bank govnor no too dey bam, tori be say na sake of say goment feel say di Emir no support dem for di 2019 elections wey just pass.

Dis wan cause controversy as afta di election, Govnor Ganduje sign law to create new emirates wey go dey for Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye to share equal rank wit di Emir of Kano as first class chiefs inside di state.

Goment also send query to di Emir to ansa qweshion bout one N3.4 million wey dem say di Emirate spend anyhow.

Di Govnor media adviser Salihu Tanko Yakasai tell BBC Pidgin say di first tok-tok to settle di quarrel na im happun on Friday night.