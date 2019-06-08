Di codeine investigation wey change Nigeria

BBC Africa Eye tear rubber for April 2018 with Sweet Sweet Codeine, one feem wey Nigerian investigative journalist Ruona Meyer present.

E show di abuse of di cough syrup medicine with codeine wey pipo suppose take afta prescription. Codeine cough syrup bin dey make pipo dey addicted - millions of young pipo wey dey expose to am na im sabi pipo bin say dey addicted to di syrup.

BBC Africa Eye tori pesin Zuhura Yunus continue di tori of how di codeine story shine light ontop how dem bin dey sell am for black market.