Image example Chairman of Sudan Transitional Military Council - Lt General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Di join bodi wey dey lead Sudan pro-democracy movement don call for nationwide protest some days afta plenty pipo die inside military attack for di kontri.

Dem want make di I no go gree start on Sunday and continue until civilian goment come back to power.

Di group make dis announcement afta goment arrest three opposition leaders wey do tok-tok wit Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to try arrange meeting for peace to reign.

Sudan goment arrest opposition politician Mohamed Ahmed on Friday, early on Saturday dem arrest rebel leader of di SPLM-M group Ismail Jalab and im tok tok pesin Mubarak Ardol.

Protest leaders say dem no go fit tok wit di Transitional Military Council sake of dem no go fit trust dem again afta di bloodshed.

Di transitional Military Council begin dey run tins afta I no go gree make dem comot long time President Omar al-Bashir for April.

Di military bin promise to handover to civilian rule but on Monday, plenty pipo die afta dem use strong hand and pepper eye take scata pipo wey dey protest for Khartoum.