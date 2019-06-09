Image copyright Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don sama Chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Governmnet Area for South south Nigeria warning say make dem produce di three expatriates wey den kidnap for di area within three days or face di consequences.

Governor Wike threaten say im go cancel work for Andoni part of di Unity road project if di leaders no produce di expatriates within that period.

Wike also threaten to stop to recognise di chiefs dem.

Di three expatriate wey di jaguda pipo gbab few days ago na staff of Raffoul Nigeria Limited wey dey involved for di construction of di Unity Road wey connect Khana, Andoni and Opbo-Nkoro local goment areas for di state.

Di incident don make dem stop work for di area.

For inside statement, Governor Wike tok say im go "formally withdraw di recognition of all recognised Chiefs for Andoni Local Government Area."

Di state governor also add say "oda communities across di state must take measures to protect contractors and workers wey dey execute projects for dem."

For April dis year, jaguda pipo also kidnap two Shell oil company workers for Rivers State as dem dey return from work.