Image copyright Twitter/@mdgoje1 Image example Senator Goje meet wit President Buhari for Abuja wit Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El-Rufai

Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say di Office of di Attorney-General of di Federation get constitutional power to take over any criminal case wey dey any stage of investigation.

Tok bin don begin fly upandan say EFCC drop case against Senator Danjuma Goje, afta im bin meet wit Presido Buhari on Thursday.

But EFCC tok-tok pesin Tony Orilade say no be say di agency comot hand for di case, but say di Attorney-General get power to take over any criminal investigation.

Senator Goje bin get N25 billion magomago case wey di commission file against am, as former govnor of Gombe State.

For interview wit News Agency of Nigeria, oga Orilade make reference to Section 174 (1a) of di 1999 constitution wey tok say di Attorney-General get power to takeover any case even though dem no be di ones wey start am.

EFCC don dey prosecute di govnor for eight years now till Friday wen di takeover happun.

Di case takeover dey come afta Goje meet President Muhammadu Buhari as im dey try be Senate President. Tori be say say di president tell am say make im step down support im colleague, Ahmed Lawan. Goje bin tell tori pipo say dem no force am to step down and dem no threaten am. Im add say e dey do di right thing for di kontri.

Dem don adjourn di case till June 21.