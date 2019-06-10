Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don accept di voluntary retirement from service of Justice Walter Onnoghen as di Chief Justice of Nigeria with effect t from May 28, 2019.

According to di statement from di Senior Special Assistant to di President Garba Shehu, di president dey grateful for Onnoghen service to di kontri and wish am happy retirement.

Presido Buhari suspend Onnoghen for January 2019 according to di order of di Code of Conduct Tribunal for wia Onnoghen bin dey face accuse say im no declare complete wen im enta office of Chief Justice of Nigeria.

For April, CCT find Onnoghen guilty of magomago accuse wey dem carri go im dormot.

Presido Buhari also write give di Acting Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad to appoint five more Justices to di Supreme court of di kontri in line with im gofment agenda to reposition di di Supreme court and di Judiciary in general.