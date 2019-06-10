Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA

Police for Rivers State, south south Nigeria say dem dey investigate di kidnapping of three expatriate of Raffoul Nigeria Ltd wey jaguda pipo gbab for Andoni local government area.

Di foreigners bin dey work for di Andoni-Opobo Unity road wen dem kidnap dem.

Tok-tok pesin for Rivers police Nnamdi Omoni say commissioner of police don give order make police find di men enter creeks and communities around to make sure say dem release dem.

Dis incident na one inside di plenti cases of robbery, kidnapping and insecurity wey don happun for Rivers State recently.

For April dis year, police say jaguda pipo kidnap two senior workers wey dey work for Shell oil company and kill dia police escorts.

On Sunday afternoon, police do shoot out with armed robbers for Port Harcourt, Tombia extension junction near Market Square for GRA Phase 2.

'Dem dey worry land worry water too'

Di palava dey also worry pipo for di riverine communities as sea pirates dey disturb dem.

Just last week, some passengers wey dey come Port Harcourt from Bille community for Degema local goment experience gbege wen pipo wey dem say wear military uniform come waylay dem for water tumble dia boat. Dem manage go hang for mangrove forest and one of dem do video.

Wetin gofment dey do?

On Sunday, Govnor, Nyesom Wike cut warning give traditional rulers for di Andoni area to make sure dem release di expatriates within 72 hours odawise, im go withdraw certificate from all goment recognised traditional rulers for di area and cancel di Unity road construction for dia side.

Last month, di govnor also withdraw di certificate of recognition for HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, di Gbenemene Baabe for Khana local goment area sake of cult activities and di violence wey dey happun for im kingdom.

Enefaa Georgewill of di Rivers State Civil Societies Organisation say security pipo especially police need to sit up to tackle dis problem.

Georgewill tell BBC Pidgin say, "police need to use technology fight dis tin. Dem need tins like spy cameras and monitors wey dem go out for strategic places so dem fit gada information and know wetin dey happen. Dis go make di work very effective."

Georgewill add say gofment need to fund police well, give dem modern equipment.

Im say di one wey police dey ask pipo wey go complain to pay money to pursue dia case don make many pipo loose confidence. But if dem sit up, sanction police officers wey no do dia work well e go helep to build confidence and e no go look like say security dey for only big pipo.