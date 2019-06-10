Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana don strike gold as di number one producer of gold for Africa

Ghana don climb ontop South Africa to become di number one gold producer for Africa, according to one new report from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg wey be sabi pipo for money mata say for many decades na South Africa bin dey wear di crown but high production cost and labour union mata don show dia gold mining industry dia pepper.

On di oda hand, Ghana don lower cost of production, not to tok of new investment wey don enta.

With informate from di Ghana Chamber of Mines and di Minerals Council of South Africa, Bloomberg torchlight say Ghana produce 4.8 million ounces (136,000 Kg) of gold for 2018 unlike South Africa own wey be 4.2 million ounces (119,000 Kg).

Di 2018 figure represent 12% increase in gold production for Ghana if you wan compare am to 2017 production.

"Ghana na important part of our business and, geologically we see really good potential to continue to dey expand," na im dem quote say Newmont Goldcorp Corp boss Gary Goldberg tok.

"We dey very happy to dey operate for Ghana."