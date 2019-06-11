Woman write exam 30 minutes afta she born

Image copyright Ilu Abba Bor Zone communication office Image example Di 21 year old mama write di exam for hospital.

One 21-year-old Ethiopian woman don take one of her secondary school leaving examination 30 minutes afta she born.

Almaz Derese, wey hail from Metu for western Ethiopia, tell BBC say she bin hope to sit for di test before her pikin arrive, but dem postpone her exams because of Ramadan.

She enta labour on Monday shortly before di first paper suppose begin.

"Because I bin dey rush to sit for di exam, my labour no dey difficult at all," Ms Almaz tell BBC Afaan Oromoo.

She write her English, Amharic and Maths exams for di Karl Metu hospital, but she hope to do her remaining tests for di exam centre over di next two days.

Image copyright Ilu Abba Bor Zone communication office Image example Soldier with gun dey monitor di woman wey dey write exam

Di new mother say to read for di exam while she carri belle no be problem and say she no wan wait until next year to graduate.

"Monday exams go well-well", she bin tok.

Her husband Tadese Tulu tell di BBC say im need to convince di school to allow her to write di exams for hospital.

Now, Ms Almaz want do one kain two-year course wey go prepare am for university.

Her new baby pikin dey bam.