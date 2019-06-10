Image copyright Getty Images

Nearly 100 pipo don die afta jaguda pipo attack one village for central Mali wia Dogon ethnic group dey live.

Di attack happun for Sobale Kou, close to Sanga town, according to French tori pipo RFI.

One local official say dem burn di deadi bodi dem and dem still dey search for more bodies.

Tori be say Mali don dey experience dis kain attacks recently, some na ethnic wahala while some na from jihadist groups.

Fight-fight between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders dey very common.

For di same area for March, tori be say men wey wear traditional Dogon hunters clothing kill more dan 130 Fulani villagers.