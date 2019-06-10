Bandits for Nigeria north-west different from killer herdsmen - Police

Image copyright The Washington Post

Nigeria Police say bandits wey dey operate for north-west region of di kontri different from herdsmen wey dey also worry dat area.

Di Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Muhammed Mustafa wey dey incharge of di zone, say na di heat wey di bandits dey feel for Zamafara State, dey make dem run enta oda nearby states.

"Na di heat - air raids, na im scata dem towards Katsina and Sokoto. Di forest join so e easy for dem to move," im tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis dey come as authorities for Sokoto State confam on Monday say gunmen kill at least 25 pipo for different attacks on many villages wey also land many pipo for hospital.

States like Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna, don dey news recently for different kain bad things like kidnapping, pipo wey dey tiff cattle and armed robbery for di area.

Image copyright Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us Image example Herdsmen attacks dey worry for many kontris for West Africa

AIG Mustafa say police dey call dem bandits because dem dey engage in kidnapping, to tiff cattle and robbery. And dey operate from bush wey dey around di villages.

"Dem no be herdsmen. Dis na group of criminals wey don take over di forests for Nigeria. From one state dem fit enta anoda state and e dey easy for dem to move.

"Dis herdsmen and farmers issue na national, na everywia e dey happun. Dis particular one na cattle rustling. Dem dey tiff di sheep and goat of di locals and dey attack those wey dey sell am," e add.

Image copyright Shehu Dinawa Image example Goment ban mining for Zamfara State

AIG Mustafa say di bandits wey dey forest dey get information about pipo dem target from those wey sabi dem wey dey live around dem.

But one sabi pesin Idris Bawa, say na politicians give criminals di guns dem dey use worry pipo for Nigeria north-west.

Oga Bawa wey be deputy team leader of Nigeria Policing Program, one join-bodi wey dey chook eye for police mata for Nigeria, say those wey dey attack villages for di region dey use di attacks cover up wetin be dia real aim.

"Part of di challenges get to do wit di natural resources around those areas. Wetin dey happun for Zamfara State for instance get to do wit di gold wey dey dia," im tok.

"Di arms wey politicians import during elections don useless because election don over, na im dis pipo dey use. Once dem give out di arms during elections, no way to get am back, so di pipo wey get dis arms dey use am for anything dem want."

Image copyright STR/AFP/Getty Image example Dis kind attack dey very common for Zamfara state. Dis na Kizara village for June 2013

Im say dis "bandits" wan make pipo fear live dat environment run comot so dat dem go go dig wetin dem want.

Nigeria Police say dem don make many arrest around di region, and Nigerian Airforce dey also use plane to bomb wia dis bandits dey stay.

For Katsina State, dem don introduce death sentence for kidnappers and cattle rustlers, to take stop dis bandits wey dey operate for di state.