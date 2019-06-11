Image copyright Other Image example Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator Ali Ndume dey contest to become di senate president

Nigeria go do inauguration today to welcome im tear rubber lawmakers into di ninth assembly.

109 senators and 360 House of Reps. members from six geopolitical zones go get di power to start to dey make law to govern di kontri.

Aside di inauguration, di lawmakers go vote principal officers wey go lead dem for di next four years.

As e be now, dem don draw line for ground, di main contenders Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator Ali Ndume go face each oda to compete for di Senate President seat.

Also, di House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila and im Deputy Majority Leader, Idris Wase go battle two oda pipofor speaker of di house.

But Gbajabiamila main competition na Umar Bago wey many believe say get di backing of Yakubu Dogara to become di speaker of di House of Representatives.

Supporters of di candidates dem hold secret meetings for hotels to toast new lawmakers plus opposition PDP lawmakers all through Monday night.

Dem hype dia campaigns and di party dis time around, no sidon look like for 2015, as e be, di All Progressives Congress don endorse both Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege plus Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase to lead di Nattional Assembly.

Image copyright @NGRSenate Image example Leaders of di eight National Assembly, from (L) Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Speaker of di House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara

Dis endorsement no sweet some APC members for belle like oga Ali Ndume wey don vow to kontinu as im enjoy support of both APC and PDP lawmakers.

Di battle for the throne

Immediately afta di inauguration, lawmakers go sharperly elect di principal leaders of di National Assembly for dia respective chambers.

Before before, na open ballot system dem bin dey use but dis time, na secret ballot dem go use because for 2015 change di rule to secret ballot.

Two plus two fit no equal four

Many Nigerians go dey glued to dia TV to watch out di drama wey go play out for di two chambers of di National Assembly.

So far, some lawmakers wey bin dey contest, don dey drop dia ambition to support oda candidates.

However, even through e never dey clear who go lead di ninth National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila dey ginger.

For 2015, even though di ruling party back dis two candidates, oga Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara play dem political Maradona.