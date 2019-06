Image copyright Facebook/Ghana Football Association

Black Stars Head coach, Kwesi Appiah release en final 23-man squad for de 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which go happen for Egypt.

Major shocker wey come out be sey dem drop striker, Majeed Waris who dem replace plus U-23 striker, Kwabena Owusu.

Kwabena Owusu play en first match give de national team durin g dema Sunday friendly against Namibia.

Coach Kwesi Appiah talk sey "If ah get ah like he go take all de players go de Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt sake of dem all do well for training camp."

De other players he drop from de 29-man provisional squad be Ebenezer Ofori, Yaw Yeboah, home-based duo Abdul Fatawu, Mohammed Alhassan den Musah Nuhu.

Ghana dey play inside Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau den Benin.Majid Waris no get ‘sɛlɛ’ for Coach Kwesi Appiah en Black Stars Afcon squad

Black Stars first opening match go happen around 25 June against Benin for Ismailia Stadium.

23-man Black Stars Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati- Zigi, den Felix Annan.

Defenders

John Boye, Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu, Kassim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah.

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Thomas Agyepong, Afriyie Acquah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Samuel Owusu.

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban, den Kwabena Owusu.