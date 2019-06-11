Who be Ahmed Lawan, Nigeria Senate Presido?

Image copyright Ibrahimlawan/Facebook Image example Nigeria Senate Presido Ahmed Lawan

On Tuesday 11 June 2019, Senator Ahmed Lawan become di presido of Nigeria Senate to di 9th National Assembly.

Dis position im dey occupy make am di number three man for di kontri afta di president and vice.

By di morning of Tuesday, Senator Lawan na just one of di oda 109 members wey dey di red chamber, but im go go house as Nigeria Senate President.

So who be Ahmed Lawan?

Dem born am for 1959 and oga Lawan na graduate of University of Maiduguri wia im study Geography for 1984.

Di senator wey dey represent Yobe North also get Masters Degree and Doctorate Degree for Remote Sensing from Cranfied University for UK.

Before im enta politics, oga Lawan bin work as Education Officer for Yobe State Ministry of Education as civil servant.

Im also lecture for 10 years from 1987 to 1997 for University of Maiduguri.

Road to National Assembly

Oga Lawan waka enta politics for 1999 wen im contest for seat for House of Representatives to represent Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency for Yobe State.

Di lawmaker win re-election into di Green House again for 2003 and serve as chairman of di house committee on Agriculture and also as head of Education Committee for 2005.

For 2007, Ahmed Lawan contest and win election to be senator wey go represent Yobe North Constituency for Senate.

Since den, senator Lawan don win re-election three times to stay for di senate wia im don serve as chairman of Senate committee on Public Accounts and sponsor di Desertification Control Commission Bill.

How Lawan become Senate Presido

For 2015 Ahmed Lawan na one of di favourites to become di Senate President under di All Progressives Congress (APC) but Senator Bukola Saraki beat am to di position.

But on Tuesday 11 June 2019, senators wey reach 79 vote in favour of Senator Ahmed Lawan to be di Senate President over Ali Ndume wey score only 28 votes.

Di Senator wey dey represent Yobe North Constituency go now serve as Senate President of di ninth assembly for di next four years.