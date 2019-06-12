Image copyright PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP Image example Abiola son Kola collect im award from President Buhari on 12 June 2018

Presidents, dignitaries and oda VIP's don land Abuja, Nigeria to celebrate di kontri Democracy day.

Nigeria dey observe di day for di first time afta President Muhammadu Buhari make am law for 2018 say June 12 go be di new Democracy Day and public holiday for Nigeria, to mark di day wey di kontri do election for 1993, wey sabi pipo don judge say na di freest and fairest wey di kontri don ever do.

Na also day to celebrate di winner of dat election, late Moshood Abiola (MKO) wey die for detention on July 7 1998 under circumstances wey pipo still dey suspect.

Wetin you suppose sabi about June 12 1993