June 12 Democracy Day: Wetin you suppose sabi about Nigeria new holiday
Presidents, dignitaries and oda VIP's don land Abuja, Nigeria to celebrate di kontri Democracy day.
Nigeria dey observe di day for di first time afta President Muhammadu Buhari make am law for 2018 say June 12 go be di new Democracy Day and public holiday for Nigeria, to mark di day wey di kontri do election for 1993, wey sabi pipo don judge say na di freest and fairest wey di kontri don ever do.
Na also day to celebrate di winner of dat election, late Moshood Abiola (MKO) wey die for detention on July 7 1998 under circumstances wey pipo still dey suspect.
Wetin you suppose sabi about June 12 1993
- Di June 12 Presidential elections 1993 election na di first afta di 1983 military coup. Di election involve two parties , di Social Democratic Party (SDP) and di National Republican Convention (NRC). Nigeria been dey run two party system dat time.
- MKO run for SDP why Bashir Tofa run for NRC. MKO running mate na Bba Gana Kingibe why Tofa own na Sylvester Ugoh.
- International and local observers declare say di June 12 1993 election na di freest and fairest, but di Military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida cancel di election ontop allegation of wuru-wuru and mago-mago.
- Di election wey dem cancel cause palava and Babangida step aside on August27, 1993. Ernest Shonekan, MKO townsman from Ogun state become di interim government.
- On June 11 1994, Abiola declare imsef President of Nigeria for Epetedo, Lagos, south wets of di kontri. Afta im declaration, dem begin find am ontop accuse of treason and under di command of General Sani Abacha, dem finally arrest am on June 23, 1994..
- Dem detain Abiola for four years, tori be say aside from di Bible and Qur'an, im no get any source of info.
- Abiola die on July 7, 1998, di day dem suppose release am from detention.