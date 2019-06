Police sey dem rescue de two Canadian ladies wey dem kidnap for Kumasi last week Tuesday.

Dem find de two Wednesday morning.

Dem rescue di girls after combined efforts from Ghana den Canadian authorities.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah sign de statement wey en Ministry release.

De unknown gunmen according to reports abduct de girls gunpoint, wey dem force dem inside some vehicle around 8.20pm after dem left dema apartment.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.