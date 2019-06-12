Nigeria goment go give 10% discount if your ship land for Delta, Rivers and Calabar ports

Nigeria Ports Authority don approve 10% discount for ship wey land for Delta, Rivers and Calabar ports.

Di discount wey go take effect immediately, na to encourage business pipo to use those ports more, di official statement bin tok.

No be every vessel go fit take advantage of di ten percent discount. Those wey qualify na:

Container vessels wit at least 250 TEUs

General cargo vessels wit at least 16,000 MT

Combo vessels wit at least 16,000 MT

RORO vessels with at least 250 units of vehicles

And di ones wey no fit claim di discount na:

Vessels coming INBALLAST

Vessels calling at private jetties.

Vessels calling carrying liquid bulk.

